CHAMPAIGN — Sally J. Dahman, 81, of Champaign, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday (March 23, 2021) surrounded by her family.
Sally was born on Oct. 12, 1939, in Williamsfield, to Shaw and Lillian Blaisdell Terwilliger. She was raised in Milledgeville, Bradford, Rushville and Virginia, Ill., with her siblings, John E. (Edie) Terwilliger, James (Carlene) Terwilliger, Nancy (Jack, deceased) Craig and Judy (Wayne, deceased) Briggs.
Sally was a 1957 graduate of Virginia High School. She then went on to earn her teaching degree from Western Illinois University. She met her husband, H. Marc, and they married on June 15, 1963. She taught physical education in Kewanee and Jacksonville before taking time to be home and raise her four children. She returned to work in 1984 at the office of Congressman Bob Michel and then continued her time there with Congressman Ray LaHood until her retirement in 2001.
Sally was a very proud mother and grandmother. Her children, Janet (George) Roadcap of Champaign, Shaw (Janet) Dahman of Jacksonville, Judy (John) Wierschem of Champaign and Marc H. Dahman (Desiree Padilla) of Schaumburg, were the light of her life, as were her grandchildren, Tom (fiancé Nao), Lily, Scott, Andy, Jack, Henry, Liz and Ryan. She was also an honorary grandmother to many.
She will be forever remembered for her outgoing and friendly disposition, her strong involvement in her church community, her talent as a hostess and cook, and her love and support for everyone in her family and community.
Sally is survived by her loving husband, H. Marc Dahman; children; grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shaw and Lillian, and sister, Nancy.
An informal walk-through visitation, without the family present, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville. A private family funeral service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Don Jackson and the Rev. Dr. Mark Jordan officiating. Burial will be in Diamond Grove Cemetery.
Memorials in Sally’s honor are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church of Jacksonville or New Horizon United Methodist Church of Champaign.
