OAKWOOD — Sally Ann Nixon, 77, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at Colonial Manor in Danville.
She was born on June 21, 1942, the daughter of James and Helen (Dettman) McCoy in Danville. They precede her in death. Also preceding Sally in death is one sister, Nancy (Don) McCoy Ellison.
Sally leaves behind her husband of 58 years, John J. Nixon; two daughters, Sherri (Tom) Somers of Monticello and Jill (James) McDaniel of Oakwood; grandson, Kaden McDaniel; and several nieces and nephews.
Sally graduated from Danville High School, attended Brown Business College in Danville, then attended Danville Area Community College, where she received a medical coding certificate. After her schooling, she worked for United Samaritans Medical Center, which she later retired from.
Sally loved to RV camp; she was the treasurer of the Jayco Camping Club. She was an election judge for Blunt Township, a 4-H leader and a member of the Old Union Church for many years. Sally and John later became faithful members of the Second Church of Christ in Danville.
Sally had many hobbies, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandson, Kaden. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly by her family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Terry Goodwin. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Visitation will be held the evening prior on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Sally’s name to the Second Church of Christ or Carle Hospice.
