CAMARGO — Sally Sue (Tharp) Swan, 79, of Teutopolis, formerly of Camargo, died at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022) at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1942, in Tuscola, the daughter of Harry “Pope” and Betty (Myles) Tharp. She married Carroll E. Swan on April 15, 1961, in Newman. He survives.
She will be dearly missed by her three children, Kevin (Amanda) Swan of Effingham, Sharon Jarboe of Mahomet and Blake Swan of Camargo; five grandchildren, Jami (Wyatt) Wohltman, Jacob Swan, Jarrett Swan, Jenni Jarboe and Joel Jarboe; and one great-grandchild, Elijah Wohltman. She is also survived by two brothers, Mike (Linda) Tharp of Waverly and Rick (Connie) Tharp of Westfield; one “sister,” Judy (John) Moon of Urbana; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sally worked at Villa Grove schools for 29 years. During this time, she started working in the kitchen, assisted the first-grade classrooms with reading, worked in the library, served as the high school secretary for two years, and finished the last 19 years of her career as the district’s unit secretary. Following her retirement, she and Carroll enjoyed traveling, spending 22 winters at their “second home” in Texas. She had a smile that could brighten your day. She loved her family fiercely and was most proud of her children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Villa Grove. Funeral services will be on Monday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart, with burial services following at Fairfield Cemetery, north of Newman. Father Aloy will officiate. Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, will be in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sally’s memory to the Villa Grove High School’s Sally Swan Memorial Scholarship Fund (via Villa Grove State Bank) or St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham.