CLINTON — Sally E. Swarts, 93, of Cisco passed away at 4:10 p.m. Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello, with Monsignor Michael Bliss, celebrant. Burial will follow at Croninger Cemetery, Cisco. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Sally E. Swarts Memorial Fund.
Sally was born June 24, 1926, on the family farm south of Weldon, a daughter of Clifford and Eleanor (Henson) Edwards. She married Herald E. Swarts on July 15, 1943, in Chicago. He passed away on Sept. 14, 2004.
Survivors include her son, Michael Swarts of Cisco; grandchildren, Timothy (Freedom) Swarts of Tullahoma, Tenn., Matt (Brie) Clark of Pensacola, Fla., Paul Clark of Cisco, Donna Roe of Cisco and Danny (Sara) Marsh of Edwardsville; great-grandson, Kaleb (Lindsey) Swarts, great-great-granddaughter, Tinley Swarts, and great-great-grandson, Cohen Swarts, all of Decatur; great-grandchildren, Timmy, Sarah, Leah and Rachael Swarts, all of Tullahoma, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Dylan Roe of Cisco; and special friend, Patricia Swarts of Cisco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, three sisters and one grandson, Farren Andrew Swarts.
Sally worked with her brother, Ron Edwards, at Weldon Fertilizer Inc., until her retirement in 1991 after 30 years of service. After retiring, she spent much of her time raising flowers, indoors and out; her favorites were African violets. She was an avid reader, keeping a notebook of what she had read. Working crossword puzzles were a favorite activity. Making cookies for her family and friends was always enjoyable but spending time with her family made her the happiest.
Sally was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church and Craig Reed Auxiliary.
She will be greatly missed by her friends and family, leaving many cherished memories.
