PENFIELD — Sam Ehmen, 38, of Penfield passed away at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Sam was born Feb. 25, 1983, in Champaign, the son of Charles M. and Lori A. (Beaver) Ehmen.
He is survived by his parents of Penfield and a sister, Christina Ehmen of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; a niece, Autum Rae-Lynn; an uncle, Dennis Ehmen; and an aunt, Lynn Crandall.
Sam enjoyed canoeing, hiking, painting, landscaping, cooking and being with friends and family.
