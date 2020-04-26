CHAMPAIGN — Sam Spencer Mitchaner, 16, of Champaign passed away Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, Peoria, surrounded by his family.
Sam was born on April 1, 2004, in Peoria, a son of Kevin and Christina Mitchaner.
Surviving are Sam’s parents, Kevin and Christina Mitchaner of Champaign; sister Terin (Mark) of Irondale, Mo.; brother Michael (Elizabeth) of Urbana; brother Douglas of Tolono; sister Morgan (Brian) of Savoy; sister Cydney of Champaign; grandmother, Betty Connelly of Mahomet; uncle Glenn Pittman of Urbana; uncle Michael Cook of Las Vegas; and uncle Tim Mitchaner (Kristy) of Urbana. Sam is also survived by three nieces, Trinity, Adelynn and Adelae; and three nephews, Levi, Theodore and Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Willis Connelly of Urbana; grandmother Susan Mitchaner of Urbana; grandfather Ross Mitchaner of Oakwood; and uncle James Pittman of Urbana.
Sam attended Leal Elementary School in Urbana for kindergarten, first and second grade. He attended third, fourth and fifth grade at Benjamin Elementary School in Bloomington. For sixth and seventh grade, Sam participated in online school through Connections Academy. Sam went to Mahomet-Seymour Junior High for eighth grade and then attended Mahomet-Seymour High School for his freshman and sophomore year. Sam was very fortunate to have made many good friends during this time.
Sam’s passion was sports, and he was so proud to be a member of the Mahomet-Seymour golf team. He was able to compete at the varsity level at the end of his freshman season and was MVP of the varsity team during his sophomore year. Sam enjoyed watching football and NASCAR. His favorite football team was the Chicago Bears, and for his “Make a Wish,” he was able to meet the team and his favorite player, Jay Cutler. Sam’s favorite NASCAR driver was Jimmy Johnson. Sam also enjoyed musical theater. He participated in seven plays through the Champaign Park District and even had a lead role in the play “Fame.” Sam enjoyed spending time with his family in Florida. He was an avid boater and loved to spend time in and on the water.
Sam had a special way of connecting with people of all ages and sharing his love for life with them. Young children were especially drawn to Sam.
Memorials may be made in honor of Sam to the Mahomet-Seymour High School golf team at 302 W. State St., Mahomet, IL 61853.
Memorial services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 5 p.m. A memorial Facebook group page has been created (Sam Mitchaner, MVP) and services will be livestreamed from this page. Please join us in celebration of Sam’s life. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.