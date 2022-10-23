CHAMPAIGN — Frank “Sam” Weldon Jr., 96, of Champaign died at 2:50 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, Mahomet.
Sam was born on Oct. 28, 1925, in Champaign, a son of Frank and Viola Weldon. He married Darlene Dowling in Paducah, Ky., on July 25, 1948. She died on May 30, 1997.
Sam was a proud veteran and served his country from Dec. 28, 1943, to April 21, 1946, in the Marine Corps. During that time, he participated in action in both Iwo Jima and the Volcano Islands.
Survivors include two sons, Terry (Marie) Weldon of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Tom (Beth) Weldon of Champaign; one daughter, Marty (Bob) Spitz of Seymour; seven grandchildren, Sara, Eric, Justin, Megan, Adam, Zach and Mike; 15 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jack Weldon of Mahomet.
Sam was a longtime member of several local organizations, including the American Legion, VFW 5520 and the Elks and Eagles.
In accordance with Sam's wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be a memorial service at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Sam's family would like to extend an invitation to both friends and family to join them at Sara's house at 504 Millerwoods Lane, Mahomet, for meal and libations.
