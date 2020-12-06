Samuel Blackwell Jr. Dec 6, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCOLA — Samuel Blackwell, Jr., 76, of Joliet, formerly of Arcola, died at 11:15 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers