ROSSVILLE — Samuel D. Rayfield, 77, of Rossville passed away on Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Hoopeston.
He was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Danville. Sam married Karen Masengale on Sept. 12, 1964, at the Rossville United Methodist Church. She survives, along with their son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Erica; and grandsons, Justin and Jamie. Sam’s family includes sister, Becky (Carl) Olson; and sister-in-law, Judy Rayfield. His family by marriage includes Linda Masengale, John Masengale, Ron (Cindy) Masengale and Dennis (Sally) Bassett. He was idolized by his 14 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola and George Gocking; and father, David U. Rayfield; brother, David J. Rayfield; mother-in-law, Viona Masengale; father-in-law, Earl Masengale; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bassett and Donna Masengale; brother-in-law, Larry Masengale; and nephew, Brian Masengale.
Sam attended Rossville schools where he and his brother, Dave, were standouts on the basketball and football teams. After high school, he served in the National Guard and worked for many years as an electrician and heating and cooling salesman. His community involvement included serving with the Rossville Fire Department, Rossville Park Board and Rossville United Methodist Church Board, and helping found the Rossville Ambulance Service. On many Friday nights, he refereed area high school football games.
Sam’s favorite topic of conversation and way to spend his free time was with the grandsons he adored, Justin and Jamie. He loved to teach the boys to fish, watch their activities or organize weekend fun in the backyard.
For nearly 50 years, Sam would travel for a week of fishing on Lake Martin in Alabama with a favorite cousin. The rest of the year, he would take Jason and many friends and family fishing at spots near and far, especially the Polywogs. When he wasn’t fishing, he also enjoyed golf, NASCAR and Gaither music on Saturday nights.
Sam’s kindness was legendary among his family and friends. He always had time to lend a hand or attend family special events, wearing a grin that made his eyes twinkle. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. No burial will be held.
The family has requested all memorial donations be directed to the Rossville Fire Department, Rossville United Methodist Church or the Sharon L. Masengale Bassett (Karen’s sister) Breast Cancer Fund (through OSF Healthcare Foundation).
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Sam’s eternal tribute page and to offer online condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.