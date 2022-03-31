DANVILLE — Samuel Edward Howell, 87, of Danville died at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services for the Navy veteran will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Danville National Cemetery, 1900 E. Main St., Danville, with military honors by American Legion Post 210 and escort and honors by the Patriot Guard. Chaplain Susan Street-Beavers will officiate. Please help us honor this veteran with no known family. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.