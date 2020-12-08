JOLIET — Dr. Samuel M. Blackwell Jr., Ph.D., 76, of Joliet, formerly of Arcola, died at 11:15 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox.
A private family funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Arcola Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Arcola Cemetery. Livestream of the service will be available at meet.google.com/pkd-btmt-rwh. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date after COVID-19.
Dr. Blackwell was born May 3, 1944, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Samuel Moser Blackwell Sr. and Bernice Cavett Blackwell.
He is survived by his life partner, Mary Jo O’Connor of Joliet; brother, Bill (Terry) Blackwell of Arcola; nephews, Austin Jered Blackwell, Jeremy Brandon (Ashley) Blackwell and Joshua Samuel Blackwell; and great-nephews, William Christopher and Joshua Cavett Blackwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Jordan William Blackwell.
Dr. Blackwell was a graduate of Arcola High School Class of 1962. He received his bachelor of science degree from Parsons College and earned his master's degree and doctorate at Northern Illinois University. His most recent position was American history adjunct professor at Northern Illinois University. He also taught at New Lenox High School, Sandwich High School and Waubonsee College in Aurora. He served in the Army National Guard from September 1967-1973.
Dr. Blackwell authored the “The First Line” — a history of the Illinois 12th Cavalry in the Civil War; published several articles in historical publications; reviewed articles for historical publications; and served as a panel member at history workshops and symposiums.
He spent years researching battlefields and national and various state archives, a great student of the life and teachings of President Thomas Jefferson, visiting his home and plantation on more than a dozen times.
Dr. Blackwell’s interest in history began when he was 12 years old when his grandfather took him to the battlefields at Shiloh, Tenn. These visits helped to explain what his father (Dr. Blackwell’s great-grandfather) had witnessed as he served (at 15 years old) as General Nathan Bradford Forrest’s bugler, a position he remained in for the entire Civil War. Dr. Blackwell returned to the Shiloh Battlefield many times throughout his life and was able to share these accounts of history with his students and family.
Memorials are suggested to the Northern Illinois University History Department or Arcola Presbyterian Church. Online condolences to the family may be sent to hilligossshraderfh.com.