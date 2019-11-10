WESTVILLE — Samuel G. Manus, 73, of Westville died at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services for the Navy veteran will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Affairs Catholic Chapel, 1900 E. Main St., Danville. Pastor David Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville, with military honors by American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Affairs Catholic Chapel. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.