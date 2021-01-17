ATLANTA, Ga. — Samuel "Sam" James Milton passed away Dec. 22, 2020, after battling cancer for three years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Esther Milton, and two sisters, Becky Milton Bioty of Rhode Island and Mary Beth Milton of Hoopeston.
Sam is survived by his wife, Myrl Williams Milton; children, Kathy Milton and Josh Milton; and granddaughter, Juliana (Jana) Perez, all of Atlanta, Ga.
Also surviving are his sister, Pat Milton (Todd) Bailey of Hoopeston; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Williams of Dodge City, Kan., and Jody Kerr of Atlanta.
Sam was a man of wide interests and passions, but at the top of that list were cars, children and family.
He started his automotive career in 1973 in Bloomington selling Volkswagens, and he continued serving in the automotive industry until his retirement. Sam read Automotive News every day and was an avid enthusiast. For many years, he served as a national automotive trainer for Chrysler and then Sonic Automotive for 25 years. He always said he never worked a day in his life because the world of automobiles was his passion. Sam was loved and respected in his career and in the eyes of those he trained. Through the years, the students of his seminars would keep in touch and apprise him of their successes. He was proud of every one of them.
Just like the automobiles he built his career around, Sam, too, was a limited edition.
He cared about the associates whom he instructed, and Sam also had a playful, fun-loving way with children, especially his nieces and nephews, as well as their kids. He was called Uncle Sam or Papa Sam by many, many children. Even beyond his own family, Sam served in the children’s ministry at Tri-Cities Christian Church — a very important part of his life. His warm and fun-loving personality made him a friend to everyone he met.
Anyone who knew Sam was aware that the light of his life was his granddaughter, Jana. He was very involved in her life from birth up to the present and shared her passion for the equestrian world, which Jana is currently studying in college. Sam was fond of saying, “If a little does a little good, a lot will do a lot of good,” to which Jana would always distraughtly reply, “Everything in Moderation, Papa.”
Later in life, Sam fell in love with two little red-haired girls, Mary Kate and Nora. He loved them as his own, as well as adding their mother to his children, Kathy and Josh, whom he loved unconditionally.
While Sam was a warm and friendly people person to everyone he met, the love of his life was his wife, Myrl. Because of his success in his work, Sam was relocated several times throughout his career, which he always looked at as a new adventure and challenge — and Myrl was by his side through all of those changes, moving with him even to Spain. Because of her devotion, love and support, Sam was able to achieve the accomplishments he enjoyed throughout his working life.
Sam will be missed deeply and tremendously by his family and friends and all who knew him because of the thoughtful, loving, funny, sensitive, supportive person he was. All of us will forever live the rest of our lives with Sam-shaped holes in our hearts.