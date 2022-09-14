HOOPESTON — Samuel Robert “Bob” Ault, 89, of Hoopeston passed away at 12:55 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
Bob was born July 21, 1933, in Rossville, in a small house surrounded by a creek and woods. He was the son of Frank and Nova (Bennett) Ault. He had six sisters and one brother, all preceding him in death. He was raised on a farm and attended rural schools, graduating from Armstrong High School in 1951.
Bob married Sarah Ann Taylor on Sept. 24, 1952, and she preceded him in death on May 28, 1994. Together, they had four children, Cindy (Dave) Bell of Watseka, Shelley Miller (deceased), Steve Ault (good friend Shelia) of Morton and Todd (Ann) Ault of Danville. He later married Mary Lou Sweet in November 1998, who survives in Hoopeston, and became stepfather to Marcia Russell of Petersburg, Ind.
Bob started his career in Danville working at the General Motors plant and then the Allith Prouty Plant. In 1953, Bob started work at American Can in Hoopeston. He retired as manager of product control in 1989. While living in Hoopeston raising his family, he was active in the PTA, Little League and Pony League. He was a member of Hubbard Trail Country Club and served on the police commission board. Bob also served as mayor of Hoopeston for 15 years and alderman for eight years.
He enjoyed working outside and always took great pride in his yard.
In addition to his wife and three children, Bob leaves behind six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, David (Bunny) Taylor of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Martha Taylor of Boulder, Colo.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Tom McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Community Church of the Nazarene, 402 E. Honeywell Ave., Hoopeston, IL 60942; Iroquois Memorial Hospice, 200 Laird Lane, Watseka, IL 60970; or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Bob’s eternal tribute page and offer condolences to the family.