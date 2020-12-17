RIDGE FARM — Samuel “Sam” Corbin passed away Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020).
He was born on Feb. 12, 1945, in Danville. He was the first of three children born to Ross and Rosalea (Van Fleet) Corbin.
Sam graduated from Jamaica High School in 1963, from Eastern Illinois University in 1967, and then earned a master’s from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 1969. Sam was employed as a science teacher first at Ridge Farm High School, then at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, teaching biology and chemistry for a total of 41 years. Sam served as a coach for the scholastic bowl and chess clubs at both schools. His passion for chess led the chess team to win the Illinois State Championship as well as place seventh in the U.S. Federation National High School tournament, for which he was recognized by the Illinois House of Representatives. In 2002, Sam was named Coach of the Year by the Illinois Chess Coaches Association. On Friday nights, he could be heard announcing football games and enjoyed giving nicknames to the players. Sam received the Golden Ruler Award from Vermilion County for excellence in education. He was GRHS and GREA Teacher of the Year.
Sam married Alice (Burd) in June 1973 in Ridge Farm.
He is survived by his wife, Alice of Ridge Farm; two daughters, Kara Corbin-Lickfett (Jay) of San Diego and Connie Ignatiou (Alex) of Kettering, Ohio; and a sister, Ruth, and brother, John, of Indianola. He has three grandchildren, Garrett and Caroline Lickfett and Bennett Ignatiou; and several nephews.
Sam was more commonly known as Mr. Corbin. As his family can attest, anywhere he went, there was always a former student saying, “Hello Mr. Corbin.” Sam was known as a passionate and inspiring teacher. Many of his former students credited him as the single most important influence in choosing a science-related career.
Sam made his family a top priority. In his last days, he expressed that his wife and two daughters were the best things that ever happened to him. His hobbies included traveling, gardening, cooking, astronomy and nature. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Sam was also an active member of Ridge Farm Friends Church. His generous spirit will forever be felt through the countless hours he devoted to his students, church, community and family.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a celebration of life at a future date to be determined. Sam has fulfilled his lifelong wish and donated his body to science as a way to continue educating. Arrangements were handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam’s honor can be made to Sunset Funeral Home, Georgetown. He has chosen three organizations for donations: Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, in order to set up a scholarship fund for students pursuing science; Forrest Glen Educational programs; and the charitable activities of Quaker Men through Ridge Farm Friends Church. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.