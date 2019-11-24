DANVILLE — Sandford Thomas Gallagher, 78, of Danville, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. He was born April 7, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Paul and Eleanor Gallagher.
Sandford, whom everyone called Sandy, graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, N.J., before receiving a bachelor’s degree from Boston College. After graduating college, Sandy started his career with American Brake Shoe, which led to a lifelong career in the metal casting industry. He had an outgoing personality coupled with the gift of gab that resulted in many long-term business relationships.
Sandy’s favorite hobby was playing golf at the Danville Country Club, where he made many great friends over the years. If you were lucky enough, you would have heard the story of the eagle on hole number seven — many times. He was an avid reader and loved dogs; especially Golden Retrievers. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Sandford is survived by his son, Bryan (Kathleen) Gallagher; his grandchildren, Thomas and Mathew Gallagher; his brother, Paul Gallagher; his cousin, Pete Russell; many nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Stan and Ollie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine; and his sister, Gail Brennan.
A celebration of Sandy’s life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, Ill. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Sandy’s name to the Danville Humane Society or Schlarman Academy in Danville, lll.
Please join Sandford’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.