CHAMPAIGN — Sandra Broadrick-Allen died Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Sullivan in hospice care. She lived for many years on South First Street in Champaign. She was an only child, born May 5, 1940, to Charles and Verna (Yount) Allen in St. Charles, Mo.
After receiving a bachelor of science degree from Lindenwood College in 1962, majoring in home economics, Sandra taught at Princeville High School in Illinois. She went on to get a master of arts degree in 1965 from the University of Denver in guidance and counseling and a Ph.D. in 1975 from the University of Illinois in higher education administration.
While pursuing her graduate work at the UI, Sandra studied the lives of honor students. She met King Broadrick, associate director of the honors program, and they fell in love. They were married July 4, 1975, in Boston, where Sandra had taken a position as dean of students at Garland College and was later promoted to president of the college.
Sandra returned to Champaign in 1976 and enjoyed the life of a faculty spouse without outside employment. King’s death in 1981 changed that, and Sandra took a part-time position at the UI Office of Arms Control and Disarmament and International Security.
She also became campaign manager for state Rep. Helen Satterthwaite in 1982 and 1984. She continued her hobbies of gardening and preserving garden produce, making wine, crocheting, studying archaeology and traveling.
From 1985 to 1991, Sandra served as the first city manager for the village of Savoy, bringing professionalism to that fast-growing community.
Among her many civic activities, she helped found the Rotary Club of Savoy and became its first president, serving in 1989-91. She later served as the first woman district governor for District 6490 in 2001-02. Rotary became a very important part of Sandra’s life, giving her contacts in virtually every country as she circled the globe on numerous cruises.
She was also very active in Champaign County Cooperative Extension Services, the University YWCA and McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Sandra is survived by her four stepchildren, Toby, Karl and Michael Broadrick and Nicolea Broadrick Litchford; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Two grandchildren predeceased her.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church.