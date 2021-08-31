CHAMPAIGN — Sandra Lee Brown, 74, of Champaign, formerly of Danville, passed away at 2:40 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 28, 2021) surrounded by her family at home in Champaign.
Sandy was born on Feb. 14, 1947, the daughter of Douglas and Ella Mae (Evans) Hamm, in Danville. She married James “Jim” Brown on Sept. 23, 1967, in Fairmount, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2015.
Survivors include her daughters, Ella (Chad) Brown Dunn of Champaign and Caralee (Diego) Brown Berger of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; son, James (Laura Wipf Brown) Brown of Chicago; and three grandchildren, Zoe Dunn, Harper Wipf Brown and Finley Wipf Brown.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Brown; one brother, Glen Hamm; and one sister, Caralena Dungan.
Familial devotion, both immediate and extended, was the life force of this beautiful human. Her unwavering and unbridled love for her family was never questioned nor absent. To find yourself in her care meant you felt loved, nurtured and safe. But these sentiments are equally true for the friends she held dear. These friends became family and, in turn, were surrounded by her unwavering love.
For her children, she was a compass of moral courage. Life’s triumphs and tragedies, all met with a measure of grace, gratitude and grit while enveloped in her sweet nature. Her example and lessons will be with us forever. And while we are shattered by the void her departure creates, we take comfort in her reunion with our father, the love of her life. We three will commit ourselves to living in her example, always and in all ways.
The children of Sandra Brown would like to extend our unwavering and unending love, gratitude and admiration to her niece, Michelle Hamm, for the love, care and devotion she enveloped our mother with. You are forever imprinted upon our hearts.
Her final words to us are worthy of sharing, and the message it carries is one we wish for each of you who knew her. “I love you, I love you, I love you all so much. Please … be happy, be happy.” Sandra Brown.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Greg Boylan will officiate. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation and services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made in Sandy’s memory to the St. James Food Pantry or Feeding Our Kids food pantry in Champaign. Please join Sandra’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.