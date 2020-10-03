FISHER — Sandra Buenting, 71, of Fisher, formerly of Gifford, passed away at 7:43 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) at home.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Oct. 5, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor James Lemann will officiate. Burial will be in Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Monday.
Sandra was born March 4, 1949, in Urbana, the daughter of Phyllis Hinton Roderick. She married Richard Buenting on Aug. 15, 1968, in Abilene, Kan. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2003.
She is survived by her daughter, Jenice Buenting of Fisher; three grandchildren; and one brother, Darryl Roderick of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Sandra was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She worked at Jolly Rogers for 11 years.
