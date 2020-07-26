CHAMPAIGN — Sandra L. Burt, 48, of Champaign died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born on April 5, 1972, in Chicago Heights.
She is survived by her parents, Harvey Burt and Lillian (Thomas) Riley; and her sister and brother-in-law, Merianne and Michael Colletti, and their children, Olivia and Matthew. In addition to her family, Sandy was surrounded by many friends who loved her more than words.
Sandra was a graduate and loyal fan of the University of Illinois. She was an active member of the Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman’s League, sharing her zealous personality in various roles she performed annually at their community plays.
Sandra was a devoted parishioner of Trinity Lutheran Church. She had a creative eye for capturing the life around her through her photography and turning those pictures into scrapbooks and journals detailing life’s many precious and fun-filled moments.
Due to current times, a memorial service will be held in her honor by invitation only. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra’s name to the Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman’s Club at P.O. Box 6526, Champaign, IL 61826. Fond memories and online condolences can be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.