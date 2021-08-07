BEMENT — Sandra Jean Fischer, 62, of Bement passed away at 6:29 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 5, 2021) at home.
Sandra was born on June 7, 1959, in Monticello, the daughter of Walter and Carolyn (Phillips) Hunter. She was married to Mark Fischer.
Sandra is survived by her parents, Walter and Carolyn Hunter of Monticello; brother, Walter Hunter Jr. of Champaign; sister, Julie Beals of Miami, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, and brother, Phillip Hunter.
Sandra worked in janitorial services, health care and as a housekeeper. She loved pets, cooking and doing favors for people.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.