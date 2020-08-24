BEMENT — Sandra L. Goodman, 71, of Bement passed away at 4:26 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at home following a long battle with diabetes for many years.
Sandy was the daughter of J.T. Hindall and Mona (Reid) Hindall from Cave-In-Rock. She married Denny Goodman on April 12, 1985. They spent 25 years together until he lost his battle with cancer in 2010.
She has one daughter, Stacy (David) Burke of DeLand; two granddaughters, Maddison and Lauren Burke of DeLand; and a cousin, Renee (Kip) Kline of Collinsville. She has two fur babies whom she loved very much, Karli and Darci.
Sandy was a high school social studies and English teacher in her younger years in southern Illinois for many years. After moving to Bement, she worked at Ben Franklin and Bell Insurance in Bement. She also loved planting flowers and having birdhouses in her yard. Sandy and Denny loved to dance and play cards with the neighbors. She was a member of Bement United Methodist Church.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Denny, whom she loved so very much.
Mackey-Wright Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements. Per her request, there will be no visitation or funeral services, but a small celebration of life ceremony will be planned at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.