URBANA — Mrs. Sandra K. Jones Adam of Urbana passed away Saturday (April 10, 2021) at the age of 68.
Sandra was born to parents William and Verba Jones on July 17, 1952, in Kansas City, Kan. She grew up as the eldest of Gary and Vicki Jones. She grew up in central Illinois graduating from high school then becoming a certified nursing assistant. She married and had four children, Richard, Michael, Jonathan and Elizabeth; and has one grandson, Travis. Sandra retired from nursing in 2013.
A small service will be held at Herrin City Cemetery on Saturday, April 17, at 9 a.m.
The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.