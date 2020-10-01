URBANA — Sandra K. Jones, 71, of Urbana passed away at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at home.
Sandy was born July 18, 1949, in Farmer City, a daughter of John and Ruth Conatser. She married Bob Jones; he preceded her in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracey (Nick) Kim and Tina Farmer; grandchildren, Alec (Amanda) Griffin, and their daughters, Addison and Aliah, and Kyle (Krystal) Farmer, and their sons, Maverick, Matthew and Max; two stepsons, Drew (Rena) Jones and Jeff (Tena) Jones; and grandchildren Jessica, Melissa, Cody, Sterling and Lincoln.
She is also survived by two brothers, Martin (Sharon Conatser) and Wayne (Linda) Conatser.
Sandy was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 102 in DeLand. She enjoyed her pets very much.
The family wishes to thank Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle Hospice for their great care and support of Sandy and her family and friends.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is assisting with arrangements.