DANVILLE — Sandra Kay Miller, 80, of Danville passed away at 8:26 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home.
Sandra was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Danville, the daughter of Albert and Dorothy (Scarlett) Kepling. She married Harley Miller on July 1, 1959, in Shawneetown; he survives.
Survivors also include her husband, Harley Miller of Danville; three children, Timothy Dale (Rhonda Kay) Miller of Fithian, Lisa (James) Quick of Danville and Michelle (Todd) Hawkins of Oakwood; five grandchildren, Lindy, Amanda, Nichole, Brad and Trevor; six great-grandchildren, Ellie, Saylor, Sawyer, Easton, Aliza and Aiden; two sisters, Alma Moody of Oakwood and Barbara Livingston of Urbana; and her loyal dog, Bella.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Lucille Wilson.
Sandra was a member of the Vermilion Heights Christian Church and retired after 38 years of service as a bus driver for the Oakwood school district. She adored her grandchildren and was the “adventurous grandma,” going hiking, camping, sledding and four-wheeling with them.
She was passionate about the well being of the students she transported to and from school and other various school events. She cared for every one of the students on her bus. Sandra also enjoyed spending her free time antiquing, tending to her flowers, traveling and going to the riverboat and was a voracious reader.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Patti Wise will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home.
Please join Sandra’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.