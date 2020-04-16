CHAMPAIGN — We looked out the window into the flower garden on Friday, April 10, 2020. We saw four footprints and then we saw two. The most beautiful flower was gone.
Sandra Kelley, formerly of Champaign, was dearly loved by her husband, Gerard Kelley; mother, Mieko; and siblings, Bruce Ryckman, Kim (Laura) and Emi (Pauli Carman). She was preceded in death by her sister, Sonya Ryckman.
Sandra loved the arts: dancing, music, flowers and photography, and one of her special moments was "scuba diving" with her husband Gerard.