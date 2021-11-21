FAIRMOUNT — Sandra Kiser, 80, of Fairmount passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. The funeral service will begin at noon, with Pastor Dustin Wells officiating. Burial will take place in Gundy Cemetery, Bismarck.
Sandra was born Sept. 2, 1941, in Danville, the daughter of Ira and Edna Musson Wells. She married John R. Kiser. He preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 1999.
Survivors include two sons, Ralph Wombles of Fairmount and Steve Wombles of Homer; a stepdaughter, Julie (Justin) Kiser Rosnett of Broadlands; a sister, Betty Lewis of Georgetown; three brothers, Robert Wells and Kenny Wells, both of Danville, and Larry Wells of Westville; seven grandchildren, Bradley Smith, Autum (Lori Walblay) Wombles, Jenna (Sara Jagodzinski) Wombles, Chelby Rosnett, Stephanie Wombles, Cole Rosnett and Alexandria Wombles; seven great-grandchildren, Bryce Block, Kaleb Block, Stephanie Block, Rayleigh Block, Adilynn Rosnett, Ivy Rosnett and Kiylee Rosnett; and one great-great-grandchild, Kinsleigh Block.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Maryanne Earl, Josephine Caudill and Norma Boes; and three brothers, Ronnie Wells, Dannie Wells and Floyd Wells.
Sandra and her husband were members of the Vintage Rods Car Club. She received her associate degree from Danville Area Community College and worked at General Electric for over 25 years.
She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Sandra loved to cook and she made great noodles and pie. She loved taking care of all of her family and will be greatly missed by them.
Memorials can be made to cancer research or the American Diabetes Association.