BEMENT — Sandra L. Hicks, 69, of Bement passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Pastor Marc Phillips will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Sandy was born on Feb. 26, 1950, in Champaign, a daughter of William O. and Grace L. Jewell Landsaw. She married Jack D. Hicks on Jan. 23, 1976, in Monticello, and he survives in Bement.
Surviving are three sons, Tim (Shannon) Wegrich of Bement, Donald (Chasidy) Wegrich of DeLand and Casey (Kathy) Hicks of Bement; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandy is also survived by a sister, Paula Easter of Raytown, Mo., and a brother, William D. Landsaw of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sandy loved having family time and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
