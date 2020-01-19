BEMENT — Sandra L. Hicks, 69, of Bement passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Pastor Marc Phillips will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Sandy was born Feb. 26, 1950, in Champaign, a daughter of William O and Grace L. Jewell Landsaw. She married Jack D. Hicks on Jan. 23, 1976, in Monticello, and he survives in Bement.
Also surviving are three sons, Tim (Shannon) Wegrich of Bement, Donald (Chaidy) Wegrich of DeLand and Casey (Kathy) Hicks of Bement; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister, Paula Easter of Raytown, Mo.; and a brother, William D. Landsaw of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sandy loved having family time and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
