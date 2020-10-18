CHILLICOTHE — Sandra L. Oehmke, 77, of Chillicothe died at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana.
Sandra was born on March 1, 1943, in Urbana, the daughter of Clifton and Ruth (Rahn) Reifsteck. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 57 years, D. Ross Oehmke, parents and sister, Janet Weatherford.
Sandra is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Vukelich (Bob); children, Jeff Oehmke (Kim) and Jennifer Clevenger; grandchildren, Brooklyn Clevenger, Mason Clevenger, Parker Clevenger and Katie Oehmke; great-grandchildren, Landon Hosier and Julian Clevenger; and several nieces and nephews.
Sandra enjoyed cooking, baking and being with family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be left at morganmemorialhome.com.