Sandra Moff, 76, of Thomasboro died Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral information will be set at a later time. Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.