CHAMPAIGN — Sandra Jolene Nichols, 86, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service.
Sandra was born in Elwood, Ind., to Leslie and Maude (Harting) Henderson. She married James Robert Nichols in Danville in 1952. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Living are her daughters, Jolie (Michael) Trautman of Champaign and Jaye Nichols (Kim Stephenson) of Aurora.
Sandra and James graduated from Danville High School in 1951; she later earned her registered nursing degree in 1981.
Mrs. Nichols initially worked 10 years with Illinois Bell Phone Co., and later, Nurse Nichols was at Burnham and Covenant hospitals for 16 years.
She enjoyed showing their Boston terriers, leading Girls Scouts and was active with a sewing circle and teaching children at church.
Sandra was an avid reader, and she liked to garden and cook and bake. She played piano and appreciated classical music and attending concerts. She also shopped garage sales and loved "Jeopardy!"
She was a loving and caring wife, a nuturing parent and delighted in her "grandkitties."
The family is grateful to Bickford of Champaign for their care.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please make donations to First Christian Church of Champaign. Condolences may be left at owensfuneralhomes.com.