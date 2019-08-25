GIBSON CITY — Sandra S. Reynolds, 77, of Gibson City passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital.
Her celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, with Pastor John Tennyson officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to her service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary or Gibson City United Methodist Church.
Sandra was born March 14, 1942, in Colfax, a daughter of Dale and Jean Munster Graham. She married Marvin A. Reynolds on June 30, 1963, in Colfax. They were married for 42 years. He preceded her in death June 23, 2005.
Surviving are her sister-in-law, Eve Steinberg of Gibson City; niece, Heidi (Mike) Ross of Salem, Mo.; nephew, Chad (Faith) Steinberg of Rantoul; great-niece, Libby; great-nephews, Hunter and Devon; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sandra worked at Country Companies in Bloomington. She later worked at M&W Gear Company in Gibson City for 25 years. Sandra and her husband owned and operated Will-E-Makit Antiques in Gibson City.
She was an active member of Gibson City Chamber of Commerce and the Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary. Sandra enjoyed having supper once a month with her high school classmates from Octavia High School. Sandra never met a stranger and had a smile for everyone. She was a loving aunt and friend and will be truly missed.
Online condolences and memories of Sandra may be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.