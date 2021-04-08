MAHOMET — Sandra Rueter, 85, of Mahomet peacefully passed away Monday (April 5, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Aug. 7,1935, in Springfield, the daughter of Byron and Geneva Langley.
Sandra was a graduate of Tri City High School in 1953. She worked for Pillsbury for a number of years and retired from the Telecommunications Department at the University of Illinois.
Sandra enjoyed cooking, gardening and tending to her yard. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and following her grandchildren’s activities.
Sandra is survived by two daughters, Shelly (Christopher) Anzelmo of St. Joseph and Suzanne (Michael) Price of Austin, Texas; and four cherished grandchildren, Cody Price of San Diego, Alex Anzelmo, Alessa Anzelmo and Nicolas Anzelmo, all of St. Joseph.
Sandra will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A burial service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Retired Nurses, a volunteer RN program at Carle Auxiliary, 611 W. Park St., Urbana, IL 61801, with special thanks to Donna Monfort for helping. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.