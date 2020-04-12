CHAMPAIGN — Sandra Kay Butler Setters, affectionately called "Sandy," was born May 17, 1944, to Marion and Wreatha (Lewsader) Butler in Indianapolis, Ind. She passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
She made the decision to follow Christ at an early age. Sandy married Daniel E. Setters on Aug. 14, 1966, at Crooked Creek Baptist Church in Indianapolis. They had three children.
Sandy attended Purdue University, graduating with degrees in elementary and secondary education in May 1966. She also earned a master's degree in education from the University of Illinois in May 1993. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching and learning. She taught many different grade levels throughout her teaching career, retiring in 2005.
Sandy enjoyed nature, reading and spending time with friends and family. She was active in her local church of First Baptist Church in Savoy by serving as a deaconess.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends in various organizations, including a financial investment group, dinner clubs, Alpha Delta Pi sorority alumnae, Daughters of the American Revolution, mahjong tournaments and many church circles.
Sandy is survived by her husband Dan; her three children, Diane (David) Mattiuz, Thomas Setters and Jennifer (David) Deschler; her grandchildren, Paige Mattiuz and Annika and Alexander Deschler; and extended family.
Morgan Memorial Home at 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is coordinating the arrangements.
Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.