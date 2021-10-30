FARMER CITY — Sandra “Sandy” Shaw, 65, passed away peacefully at 3:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City.
Sandy was born on Dec. 20, 1955, in Bloomington, to Ivan and Virginia Helmick. She married James Edward Shaw II on Oct. 10, 1987, at Lake Of The Woods, Mahomet. He passed away May 18, 2005.
Surviving are three sons, Chuck (Kelsie) Riblet of Armington, Brandon (Kaehla) Shaw of Farmer City and Jacob (Cayla) Shaw of Farmer City; one stepson whom she treated as her own, David (Carrie) Riblet of El Reno, Okla.; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.E. Shaw; her parents, Ivan and Virginia Helmick; and two sisters, Donna Kerns and Linda Lindsey.
Sandy was employed by the City of Farmer City and held many positions, including City Clerk, interim Co-City Manager, and City Council member. After 18 years, she decided to retire and become a full-time grandma.
Sandy’s greatest joy in life was her family. Anyone that had the pleasure of knowing her knew how much she cherished her boys, her grandchildren, her great-nieces and her friends. She enjoyed going on cruises, camping, attending the kids' ballgames and serving her community, and had a love for Diet Coke.
Her smile and “suck it up, buttercup” attitude will be missed dearly my many.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Sandy Shaw Memorial Fund through Heartland Bank, 333 S. Main St., Farmer City, IL 61842.