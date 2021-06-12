URBANA — Sandra A. Vesely, 77, of Urbana passed away Wednesday (June 9, 2021).
She was the daughter of Alfred and Julia Tocco. She had one son, David Vesely; two grandchildren, Kirk and Ezri Vesely; and one great-granddaughter, Amira Nance.
She enjoyed playing and teaching piano, fishing and doing crosswords in the park.
Sandra never knew a stranger because she enjoyed meeting and talking with everyone. She was a truly wonderful and beautiful person who will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy (morganmemorialhome.com).