MAHOMET — Sandra Zeman, 85, of Mooresville, Ind., died at 5:27 p.m. Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at her daughter's home in Mahomet. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet.