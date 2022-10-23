MAHOMET — Sandra “Sandy” Jane (Ashby) Zeman, 85, of Mooresville, Ind., passed away at 5:27 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Mahomet.
Sandy was born in LaSalle, the fourth of six daughters of Maurice William and Anna Juliana (Krueger) Ashby, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Louanne and Maurine “Sally”.
Sandy went to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and obtained a secretarial degree, later becoming a legal secretary for the remainder of her working life.
Sandy’s first marriage gave her two daughters, Kristi (Mike) Ross of Mahomet, and Kelly (Mike) Harrity of Parker, Colo. Her second marriage was to Franklin “Bud” V. Zeman. They wed on Nov. 3, 1991. This marriage gave her four stepsons, Mike Zeman, Eugene, Ore., Bob (Becky) Zeman, Noblesville, Ind., Andrew (Gloria) Zeman, Evansville, Ind., and Mark (Tracey) Zeman, Washougal, Wash. Her greatest joy was her grandkids: Julia, Nick, Braden, Devin, Ross, Zach, Canyon, Aidan, Andrew and Chase. She was also thrilled to welcome and meet her two newborn great-grandchildren, Roy and Arielle.
She dearly loved her remaining sisters, Joanne, Linda and Barbara “Bobbi,” often talking with them every day.
Sandy moved around quite a bit in her adult years, living in Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, Maine, and finally settling in Mooresville and Camby, Ind., where she spent many happy years living on the lake.
Everywhere she lived, she made wonderful friends of her neighbors, many of whom she stayed close with for years. She had a great sense of humor and wit, and a vocabulary amazing to behold. She loved Bud’s homemade wine, music, a good laugh, reading, crossword puzzles, card games, cribbage and movies. She was a selfless, wonderful mom and mimi.
In honor of her last wishes, she has been cremated, and will have her ashes scattered in a private ceremony on July 4, 2023, on the lake where she spent her happiest years with Bud and all her kids and grandkids.
