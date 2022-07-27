BUCKLEY — Santiago Ramirez, 67, of Buckley passed away peacefully on Thursday (July 21, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare in Paxton.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, July 29, at El Shaddai, 1006 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services following at noon. Officiant will be the Rev. Pastor Alfonso Quintas.
Santiago was a true cowboy by nature and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank Accolade Healthcare for the passionate care.
Santiago is survived by his children, Blanca Lillia Quintino, Eddi Santiago Ramirez, Endi Ramirez and Jesus Ramirez.
Santiago was preceded in death by one child, Juana Ramirez, who went home to be with the Lord in 2004.
Celebration of life servies were provided by Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.