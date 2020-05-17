URBANA — In loving memory of Santies Cobb, Sept. 29, 1959, to May 11, 2020:
Santies Cobb was born Sept. 29, 1959, to James Cobb and Elizabeth Davis-Cobb. He was united in marriage to Patricia Adkinson on April 19, 1997.
Santies confessed his love for Christ at an early age. He was a member of Pilgrim Church while growing up and joined the Church of the Living God while in his 30s; he recently returned to Pilgrim Church, where he felt at home listening to the sermons of Pastor Rickey Parks.
Santies worked at various factories in the Champaign-Urbana area throughout his life until he could no longer work due to health issues. He was a self-proclaimed handyman, auto mechanic and anything else that his friends and family needed him to be. He had so many talents but never realized his full potential, but he always had a strong love for God and truly loved his family and friends!
Santies enjoyed watching sports, socializing with his friends and listening to all kinds of music. He loved playing basketball and baseball while in high school and always talked about those days with fond memories.
He had mentioned that he could not wait until this COVID-19 shelter-in-place order was over so he could go back to church, but God knew best and brought him home!
He leaves to cherish his wife, Patricia Adkinson-Cobb of Urbana; daughters, Jasma Cobb of Urbana and Brandi Heaven of Texas; sons, Santies Monaco Cobb of Urbana, Sanchez and Santies Cobb of Champaign and Cornelius Cobb of Mississippi; sister, Patricia Cobb-Pettis of Michigan; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Davis-Cobb; father, James Cobb; brother, Monaco Cobb; and stepfather, Bobby Smith.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private viewing for family only and a memorial service when allowed for all of his family and friends. Earth has no sorrow that heaven can’t heal; rest in peace, our beloved Santies!