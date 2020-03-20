Sara Campbell Mar 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Sara Campbell, 43, of Urbana died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at home.Cremation rites will be accorded, and no services are scheduled at this time Illiana Cremation Society, P.O. Box 1906, Danville, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers