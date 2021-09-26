HOMER — Sara H. Essig, 64, of Homer passed away at 7:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date in Kentucky.
Sara was born April 13, 1957, in Texas City, Texas, the daughter of Seaton Long and Elizabeth Gordon Sumner Hunter. She married Dean Essig on June 25, 1983, in St. Louis.
Survivors include her husband, Dean, of Homer; a daughter, Rosalind (Kyle) Essig Fields of Springfield; two sons, Joe (Audra) Essig of Mobile, Ala., and John Essig of Salt Lake City; a granddaughter, Arlow Essig; and two sisters, Elizabeth (Linda Walters) Hunter of Nicholasville, Ky., and Edith Hunter of New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sara was a seamstress and did alterations for many people in Homer. She was the former president of Homer Library Board for many years. She was on the committee for organizing the Homer Farmers Market.
Sara loved to sew, quilt, garden and bird watch. She had a love for music and orange tabby cats. Sara had the fondest love for her kids and family and her cat, Hitch.
Memorials can be made to the Homer Library.