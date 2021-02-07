CHAMPAIGN — Sara W. Kovar, 70, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
She was born to Mathew Wilensky and Helen Solowey Wilensky, both of whom predeceased her, and grew up in Bay Shore on Long Island in New York.
Sara graduated from the University of Illinois in 1972, and married Patrick (Pat) Kovar on Oct. 28, 1972. He survives.
She is also survived by her son Bret in Alaska, and her son Lucas, daughter-in-law Erin and grandson Max in California.
Sara and her family returned to Champaign in 1980. She had a variety of full- and part-time jobs while raising her two sons.
She worked as a teacher aide in Urbana schools and also held positions — her favorites — at two used-book stores in Champaign. The science-fiction sections at those stores, which she personally organized and managed, were especially important to her and gave her great satisfaction and pleasure.
Sara was an outgoing person and was energized by social contact. She had a wide network of friends, not just local ones but also people literally across the country whom she befriended growing up or befriended locally and stayed in contact with when they relocated elsewhere. She made routine efforts to stay in regular contact with all.
Beyond her family and regular get-togethers with her numerous friends, writing poetry was a lifelong passion of Sara’s. She used poetry to express and capture her feelings about herself, her surroundings, her loved ones and her personal views on a wide variety of topics. She was gifted at writing poetry as evidenced by framed copies of her poems being displayed in the homes of several of her many friends.
Sara was a New York Mets, New York Giants — and more recently — a Seattle Seahawks fan, but her primary sports fandom became college basketball and the Fighting Illini especially. Watching games on TV primarily, she would routinely shout game time instructions to players and coaches as though they could actually hear those instructions.
Sara wished to be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at a memorial event to be held at a later date when her sons can once again travel safely and when area family and friends can once again gather together safely to celebrate her life and her engaging personality.
Sara will be greatly missed by the many who knew her. Memorial contributions should be made to organizations of a donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.