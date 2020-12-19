OAKWOOD — Sara Ann “Sally” Sands departed this life and walked into the arms of her Lord Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
There will be a private, family-only service officiated by Pastor Rod Godley of Vermilion Heights Christian Church, with entombment at Springhill Cemetery Mausoleum.
Sally was born June 9, 1935, in Danville, to John A. and Martha G. (Watson) Strain. She married Loring B. “Larry” Sands on July 30, 1955; he survives. Also surviving are a son, John B. (Kelly) Sands of Danville; a daughter, Lori A. (Tracy) Enos of Danville; grandchildren, Kyle Sands of Peoria, Jenna (Joshua) Johnson of Bloomington, Amy (Phil) Lacy of Oakwood and Nick Bott (Lindsey Stewart) of Covington, Ind.; and great-grandchildren, Eli Sands, Elizabeth and Catherine Lacy and Thorin Bott.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stephen A. Sands; and a granddaughter, Kyra E. Sands.
Sally attended Garfield Elementary School and graduated from Danville High School in 1954. There she was a proud member of the a capella choir and had a solo performance in the 1954 Moments Musical. Music being her passion, she sang in church choirs over the years at First Presbyterian, St. James United Methodist and Vermilion Heights Christian churches with a pure, sweet voice. Sally worked at Recording & Statistical Company for a few short years until leaving to start a family. She adored children, which led not only to her raising three of her own, but babysitting for family, friends and neighbor children. She loved singing and listening to music, watching classic movies and musicals in the theater and on television, playing card games with family and friends, and taking long car rides with her family and in the latter years with her beloved husband — enjoying all the wildlife around her.
While we know she is now free from the suffering of Alzheimer’s disease, and ultimately COVID-19, we will dearly miss her quick wit, infectious laugh, selfless spirit and love she shared with us all. But we know before long, we will see her again in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sally’s name may be made to the Pleasant Meadows Adult Community Activities Fund in care of Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home and Crematory, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, IL 61832. Messages and memories may be left on krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.