FISHER — Sarah B. Andres, 52, of Las Vegas, formerly of Fisher, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.
An open house celebration of life will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Dewey Community Church, Dewey. Anyone who wants to speak and share stories and memories about Sarah will be able to do so starting at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations in Sarah’s name be made to your local junior high science department.
Sarah was born Dec. 4, 1968, in Covington, La., a daughter of Mayme Satterthwaite. She married Eric Andres on Jan. 26, 2002, in Fernley, Nev. He survives in Las Vegas with their children, Colt Andres and Ava Grace Andres.
Also surviving are her mother, Mayme Satterthwaite of Fisher; five siblings, John (Gayle) Marshall, Jerry (Betty) Marshall, Jeff Marshall, Jim (Kelly) Marshall and Amy (Tim) Paris; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Sarah graduated from Fisher High School in 1986 and earned her master’s in science. Teaching junior high science was her passion. She was a natural in encouraging young students to like and understand everything about science. She made it fun and memorable.
When she wasn’t teaching, she enjoyed camping, sewing, quilting, book club, photography, the cattle drive in Nevada and writing poetry, having had some of her work published.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.