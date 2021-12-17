RANTOUL — Sarah T. Bahney, 87, of Rantoul, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away Wednesday morning (Dec. 15, 2021) at Acccolade Healthcare, Paxton.
Sarah was born Sept. 26, 1934, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Joseph and Mary (McGeary) Keefer.
She is survived by two children, Sharon Bahney of Pittsburgh and John (Sue) Bahney of Rantoul. She is also survived by two sisters, Marjie and Irene; and four grandchildren, Dylan Bahney, Chrissy Uden (Darren), Alana Quinlan and Jamie Mills (Brandon); along with six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joe and Bobby; five sisters, Ruth, Madeline, Laverne, Kathleen and Patricia; and one grandson, Jonathan Bahney.
She enjoyed working at Tambellinis Restaurant in Mt. Washington, Pa., for many years and talked about it often. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed cheering them on. Sarah also enjoyed her family and friends and strolling down the hallway to visit and check on others at Brookstone Estates, where she enjoyed her apartment.
A private graveside service will be held in her honor at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.