WHITE HEATH — Sarah A. Castiaux, 57, of White Heath, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital on Sunday, April 4, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
She was a 1981 graduate of Farmer City-Mansfield High School.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Beth Eyers of Rantoul, and a great number of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother. Sarah was also preceded in death by her son, who was in the U.S. Army and died in Iraq serving our country.
Funeral services will be held on May 1 at 1 p.m. at Blue Ridge Township Cemetery. Pastor Bill Henry and other friends will officiate. There will be a gathering of friends afterward in Mansfield Park.
Sarah will be greatly missed, especially her smile.