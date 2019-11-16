URBANA — Sarah Ruth "Sally" Clark, 94, passed away peacefully Nov. 14, 2019.
She was born June 17, 1925, to R.E. and Mattie (Dickson) Friend in Mt. Caramel. She was the youngest of five children and was named after two of her grandmothers.
She graduated from Mt. Caramel High School in 1943. After graduation, she relocated to St. Louis and during World War II was employed by Western Union Telegraph Company.
On Oct. 1, 1944, she married James H. (Jim) Clark during his leave from active duty in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific. After his discharge from military service, they lived a short time in Lawrenceville, then moved to Urbana. They raised three children, Janet Costa, Rebecca (Robert) Withers and Russell "Butch" (Diana) Clark.
Sally enjoyed being entertained musically. She sang with the CU Sweet Adelines for many years. Her husband, Jim, sang with the Illini Statesman Barbershop Chorus. They shared the hobby by attending each other's performances.
She was employed at the National Council of Teachers of English for 45 years. She also was a member of First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clark, who died unexpectedly on Nov. 6, 1998; her parents; one sister, Hazel (Charles) Pell; three brothers, Robert (Laverne) Friend, Harold (Ann) Friend and Joseph (Jeanne) Friend; a son-in-law, Peter Costa; and a step-granddaughter, Donna Retter.
Surviving are her three children; six grandchildren, Rebecca "Missy" Costa of Delta, Colo., Laura (Mark) Gabriel of Marble, Colo., Sean (Julie) Clark of Decatur, Amanda (Nathan) York of Urbana, Ryan Clark of Paxton and Blake (Ashley) Withers of Homer; eight great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., C, with Pastor Chuck Moore officiating. Visitation will from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Funeral Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Donations can be made to American Heart Association or First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy.