FARMER CITY — Sarah J. Doenitz, 87, of Farmer City, formerly of Ogden, passed away at 11:53 a.m. Monday (May 30, 2022) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Chris (Shereth) Doenitz of Mahomet, Cindy (Pat) Spears of Peoria, Scott (Theresa) Doenitz of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; eight grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.
Sarah graduated from Illinois State University in 1957. She taught second grade in Mansfield. She retired from the Champaign County clerk's office.
Sarah enjoyed Illini basketball, spending time with her grandchildren and going to Ft. Meyers in the winter.
Memorials may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation at alexslemonade.org. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.